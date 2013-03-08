Photo Feature: Buffalo race in Puttur, Karnataka

<p style="text-align: left;">Buffalo races are an important part of the cultural and sporting life in coastal Karnataka.<span id="more-4435"><\/span><\/p>\n<p style="text-align: center;"><a title="Follow us on Facebook" href="http:\/\/www.facebook.com\/americanbazaaronline"><strong>FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK<\/strong><\/a><\/p>\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_4436" align="alignleft" width="582"]<a href="http:\/\/www.americanbazaaronline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2013\/03\/Puthur-buffalo-derby-1.jpg"><img class="size-full wp-image-4436" src="http:\/\/www.americanbazaaronline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2013\/03\/Puthur-buffalo-derby-1.jpg" alt="Buffalo races are an important part of the cultural and sporting life of people in coastal Karnataka. The region witnesses nearly four-dozen such races, called Kamaba in the local Tulu language, every year. The race in Puttur, in Dakshina Kannada district, is one of the more popular derbies in the area. Earlier this month, photo journalist Bala Chandran traveled to the town, roughly 50 kilometers to the east of the coastal city of Mangalore, to witness the Kambala there." width="582" height="387" \/><\/a> Buffalo races are an important part of the cultural and sporting life of people in coastal Karnataka. The region witnesses nearly four-dozen such races, called Kamaba in the local Tulu language, every year. The race in Puttur, in Dakshina Kannada district, is one of the more popular derbies in the area. Earlier this month, photo journalist Bala Chandran traveled to the town, roughly 50 kilometers to the east of the coastal city of Mangalore, to witness the Kambala there. \n\n[\/caption]\n\n[gallery size="large" type="square" ids="4447,4446,4445,4443,4442,4441,4440,4439,4438,4437,4436"]\n\n
