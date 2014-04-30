Confessions on reality TV: I murdered my dear husband

Wife’s bizarre confession leaders to her, lover’s arrest.

By The American Bazaar Staff

BANGALORE: When a criminal finally confesses to a crime, especially one as grisly as murder, it usually occurs in the dark confines of a police interrogation room after hours of difficult questioning and psychological breakdowns. But for one woman and her paramour, their crime of passion was revealed on state-wide television, during a reality show.

That’s right. Tamil woman Baby Kala could have gotten away with the murder of her husband Radhakrishnan, had she decided to keep her mouth shut on TV. But, according to a report by the Times News Network, Kala became upset when her lover and accomplice, Gowri Shankar, decided to leave her for another woman, prompting Kala to not only go down, but take him with her.

The Zee Tamil program “Solvathelam Unmai” is a show in which various people come and speak to the host, actress Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, about their personal problems, in the hope that she can offer some kind of advice and that by telling their story, they achieve some measure of peace by simply getting it off their chests.

On a recent episode of show, Kala came on and spilled the beans of the entire sordid affair. According to her account, she and Shankar became romantically involved several years ago, and after some time, decided to finally act on their love by getting married. Unfortunately, Kala was married to Radhakrishnan (39), who had married her in 1995; however, their union had almost never been a happy one.

To alleviate the Radhakrishnan problem, the duo decided to kill him. Kala and Shankar smothered the former’s husband on the night of July 17, 2010, with a large plastic bag. They then told everyone he died of a heart attack, and got away scot-free.

However, in the intervening three-and-a-half years, Shankar found another woman, and fell in love with her. He subsequently left Kala to be with this woman, and announced his intention to marry her. This ticked off Kala, who then decided to go on television and confess to her and Shankar’s involvement with the killing.

Now, both are in police custody, awaiting trial for their crimes. There is no word yet on what kind of sentence they face, nor when their trial will get underway.