Brazilian beauty Giselle Monteiro quits Bollywood

A look at the foreign actresses in Bollywood.

By Tathagata Mitra

BANGALORE: Brazilian Beauty Giselle Monteiro who made her debut in Bollywood with Saif Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal has after a short and unsuccessful career decided to quit the industry. She is all set to return to her homeland to study architecture at the University of Vila Velha in Espirito Santo.

In an interview with The Hindustan Times she explained how it was never her intention to get into acting. “Love Aaj Kal happened within the first month of me coming to India to model. The film did well, for which I am grateful. Always Kabhi Kabhi didn’t turn out as we expected, but there were other requests thereafter. I was also modelling and doing endorsements side-by-side. But to be honest, I never intended to be in films.”

Always Kabhi Kabhi was Gisele’s second and last film in Bollywood; produced by Red Chillies Entertainment it had failed to do well in the box office. But that was three years ago.

While Gisele has struck out, not all who came from outside have had quite the same misfortune in Bollywood.

Bruna Abdullah, also from Brazil, has become a familiar face of the industry in the last few years. She had an item number in Desi Boyz, the same and a little bit more in I Hate Luv Storys in which her name was Giselle. Last year she had a prominent role in the adult comedy Grand Masti and this year she made an appearance in Salman’s Jai Ho.

Besides Bruna, there is of course Katrina Kaif who after more than a decade has become one of the most prominent faces to be reckoned with in the industry. She does a lot of films and much more ads, so much that her face is among the most popular ones in the country today.

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez had a slow start but after Murder 2, Housefull 2 and Race 2, she too is one of the most up and coming stars of Bollywood. Her next is Salman Khan’s Kick. Nargis Fakhri rose to fame with Rockstar but took up a very different mantle with Madras Café which got her quite the attention.

Kalki Koechlin, who is originally of French descent, has had a brilliant career with films like Dev.D, Sanghai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Evelyn Sharma who is of British ancestry made her Bollywood debut with From Sydney with Love. In the following years she has played small roles in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Nautanki Saala, Issaq and Yaariyaan.

And of course who can forget Sunny Leone. Her belonging from the porn industry created controversy even before she entered Bollywood. And every film of hers that has released in Bollywood has created a huge buzz for the Canadian porn star among her fans.