Salman Khan to launch the son of his debut film heroine Bhagyashree

By Tathagata Mitra

BANGALORE: It’s always a nice story to hear when things come round in a full circle. Hero and heroine make their debut together. Film becomes a hit. Hero becomes popular. Heroine slowly retires to start a family. Twenty four years later hero launches heroine’s young son into the Bollywood industry.

The hero in this story is the Dabbang man of Bollywood, Salman Khan and the heroine is on screen flame Bhagyashree from his and her first film Maine Pyar Kiya. Of course Salman had earlier played a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi but Maine Pyar Kiya was his first film in the lead. Now Salman is all set to launch Bhagyashree’s son Abhimaanyu into the industry.

According to DNA India, a source has said, “He was to get launched last year but the offers were not good enough. That was when Bhagyashree turned to her Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Salman Khan for help. Salman has been known to help many youngsters including Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif who are stars today. Salman has promised to take Abhimaanyu under his wings and is guiding him about the do’s and don’ts of acting. The superstar has told Abhimaanyu to work out and build his body and may even launch him in one of his home productions. However, everything is being strictly kept under wraps right now.”

Abhimaanyu is already doing the whole nine yards of hero training: dancing, fighting, training with directors and acting. Salman, who is already launching celebrity children Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty in his first film under Salman Khan Productions, Hero, will have no difficulty in launching another young face in the industry. Abhimaanyu is close friends with Tiger Shroff who had advised him to talk to the star.

Salman and Bhagyashree were a major hit as a couple. Their film did really well at the box office and for their career. We can only wait and find out what is in store for Bhayashree’s son.