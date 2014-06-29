Tamil star Arya to star as himself in Jayam Ravi’s Romeo Juliet

Hansika Motwani plays the female lead.

By Tathagata Mitra

BANGALORE: Tamil star Arya is all set to make a special appearance in Jayam Ravi’s upcoming film: Romeo Juliet.

The buzz is that the Raja Rani star will be playing none other than himself in the film. The film is a romantic comedy starring Jayam and Hansika Motwani in the lead. The film is being directed by Arya’s good friend Lakshman.

Lakshman confirmed, according to The Times of India, “Arya and I have been good friends even before we became part of the film industry. He’s also my gym-mate. When I told him my requirements, he immediately agreed to come on board. Arya will be playing himself in the film, and we are yet to shoot his portions.”

This is not the first time Arya has done a special appearance. Previously he has done small roles in films like Maya Kannadi, Siva Manasula Sakthi, Kadhal Solla Vandhen, Va and Oru Kal Oru Kannadi.

The film is about a couple: the guy a hopeless romantic, seeking poetic romance and a pragmatic girl who seeks safety and security in life.

“Jayam Ravi plays a guy who believes in the poetic romance of the bygone era, and Hansika plays a girl who wants safety and security in life. The film is about how two people with contrasting characters fall in love,” says director Lakshman.

Incidentally, this film has no antagonists or villains. Lakshman has said, “There are no villains in the film, except for Ravi and Hansika. While Hansika is the villain in the first half, Ravi will be turning the bad guy in the next. They will be real meanies, yet have a love story brewing.”

The shooting for the film began sometime in mid-June. The unit of the film has a erected an enormous set, worth almost a crore, where important sequences are being shot. A romantic song sequence will be shot in Hawaai in the coming weeks.

Romeo Juliet is yet to get a release date, but it will hit the theaters sometime in 2015.