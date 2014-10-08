Women can have orgasms only through stimulation of the clitoris: Study

Italian researchers debunk theories of ‘G spot’ in women.

By The American Bazaar Staff

WASHINGTON, DC: Women can only have orgasms with the stimulation of the clitoris, and not through penetrative, vaginal sex, says a new study.

Vincenzo Puppo, a researcher at the Italian Centre for Sexology and co-author Guilia Puppo declare in the latest issue of the journal Clinical Anatomy that the vaginal orgasm and the G spot does not exist.

The duo argue that female anatomy simply does not support such a notion as vaginal orgasm, and only direct clitoral stimulation is the path to climax.

“Women have the right to feel sexual pleasure, and for this reason sexual medicine experts and sexologists must spread certainties on the biological basis to all women, not hypotheses or personal opinions, and they must use scientific sexual terminology,” say the researchers.

According to the researchers, the clitoris is made up of the same material as the penis, and is a ‘female penis’ and orgasm is possible in all women with “effective stimulation”.

They write: “The vagina and clitoris are two separate structures: the vagina has no anatomical relationship with the clitoris …

“Moreover, the “clitoral complex” cannot be analogous to the male penis: there is no vagina in the male penis! As a matter of fact, “clitoral or clitoris-urethro-vaginal complex” has no embryological, anatomical and physiological support, and it cannot “scientifically describe the true nature of the [nonexistent] G-spot!”

The researchers also say that premature ejaculation in men is no reasons for women not to have orgasms.

“Sexual medicine experts consider PE [premature ejaculation] only in the case of vaginal intercourse. PE is considered the cause of failure of vaginal orgasm in the partner, with negative psychological consequences for males. The vaginal orgasm does not exist, so the duration of the penile-vaginal intercourse is not important for a woman’s orgasm. Many men think long intercourse is the key to having orgasms during intercourse, but long intercourse is not helpful to women and some females may be grateful to get it over with quickly. … Male ejaculation does not automatically mean the end of sex for women; touching and kissing can be continued almost indefinitely. Non-coital sexual acts after male ejaculation can be used to produce orgasm in women.”

A report in the New Scientist, however, is skeptical of the findings, saying :”As scientists continue to explore differences between the sexes in both anatomy and behavior, they are learning that hormones, enzymes and neurochemicals have quite different effects on organs that should be the same. There are subtle yet profound differences in how those organs function. And, so, to argue that the clitoris is nothing more than a “female penis” seems, frankly, lazy.”

The report also point out that that the researchers do not explain why so many women don’t climax even with sufficient clitoral stimulation – or why some are capable of orgasm in the absence of it. They say the researchers don’t seem to take account of studies outside the anatomical field that examine the function of the vagus nerve, the role of the brain in orgasm, or how direct cervical stimulation can lead to orgasm in paralyzed women.