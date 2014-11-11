LGBT rights activist Aditi Hardikar appointed to the White House

Takes on position vacated by Gautam Raghavan.

By The American Bazaar Staff

WASHINGTON, DC: Prominent lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights activist Aditi Hardikar has replaced Gautam Raghavan as the Associate Director of Public Engagement in the Office of Public Engagement, at the White House.

Hardikar, who was earlier the director of the LGBT Leadership Council at the Democratic National Committee, will liaison with the LGBT community as well as the Asian American and Pacific Islanders communities, in her new role. Raghavan resigned from his position and recently joined the Gill Foundation.

“In her role, she is the White House’s primary liaison to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community and Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community,” a White House official said of Hardikar’s new assignment.

Kardikar has also served as the LGBT Finance Director for the Presidential Inaugural Committee in 2013, and the Deputy Director of LGBT Voter Outreach and LGBT Finance for the 2012 Obama-Biden President Campaign.

Prior to that, she worked for the Center for American Progress in Washington. She also served as a White House intern in the Office of Public Engagement, where she worked on LGBT issues. A graduate of the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, she earned her BA in Economics and Political Science.

Raghavan welcomed the appointment of Hardikar to the White House.

“Aditi has served President Obama for many years, including on his 2012 campaign and at the DNC, with distinction, integrity, and grace,” he was quoted as saying by the Washington Blade. “She will bring fresh energy and perspective to the position and its portfolio. I also think it’s worth noting that she will be the first woman of colour to serve as the White House LGBT Liaison — reflecting the talent and diversity of the LGBT movement as well as this President’s Administration.”