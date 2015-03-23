Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge launched in India

Biggest competition for iPhones.

By Dileep Thekkethil

BENGALURU: Samsung Mobiles launched its latest flagship devices Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge in India today, taking Apple’s iPhone 6 and 6 Plus head-on in the fastest growing smartphone market.

The new series of Galaxy devices is expensive, with Galaxy S6 Edge, the company’s first dual curved deign smartphone, costing the highest, followed by Galaxy S6.

Both the devices come with three storage options 128GB, 64 GB and 32 GB, respectively. The price of the new curved Galaxy S6 Edge is Rs. 58,900 (32GB), Rs. 64,900 (64GB) Rs. 70,900 (128GB). On the other hand Galaxy S6 will cost Rs. 49,900 (32GB), Rs. 55,900 (64GB) and Rs. 60,900 (128GB)

The South Korean smartphone maker has already started the pre-booking for the devices and the handsets are expected to reach the customers by April 10.

Samsung started rolling out curved smartphone last year with the launch of Galaxy Note Edge. The same has been followed in the latest Galaxy S6 smartphone but, this time on both sides rather than one. The curves for the new device are not as noticeable as in Galaxy Note Edge that said it gives a sleek and intelligent look for the device.

Samsung has made the most significant change ever by moving away from the widely criticised plastic design to glass backs and metal frames. Both the devices now use new design elements, which makes them stronger than older versions. The company also claims that the new design changes make the devices 50% sturdier than the device of immediate competition, indirectly pointing at the new iPhone 6.

Both newly launched Galaxy S devices have a 5.1-inch SuperAMOLED display with 1440x2560p resolution, making them the most pixel rich smartphones ever. Adding to this the company has used a 64-bit architecture 2.1GHz octa-core Exynos 7 processor based on 14nm process, making Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge 35% faster than its predecessors.

Samsung has also announced that the company is moving for the first time going to use DDR4 RAM instead of DDR 3, which will yet again power-up the device giving an extra boost of 80%. The company also touts that the inbuilt storage of the devices will be faster as there is zero lag in between action and processing. It should be also noted that Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge doesn’t have expandable MicroSD card slot.

Coming to the camera department of the two new Galaxy devices, the company has maintained the 16 MP camera in the rear but, has significantly improved the aperture by getting it to F1.9, adding optical image stabilization, giving shake-free and brighter camera experience that too with an improved camera application that let users take photos in less than a second.

The camera of the Galaxy smartphone has got an upgrade to 5MP with F1.9 aperture lens giving more brightness and clarity to the photos.

Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge sport a non-removable Li-Ion 2550 mAh battery, which according to Samsung can last 4 hour by merely charging for 10 minutes. The company also boasts that the devices can reach its full battery capacity within half the time taken by an iPhone 6.