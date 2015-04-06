A Muslim religion dominated world by 2050

India will have more Muslims than Indonesia.

By Raif Karerat

WASHINGTON, DC: A new study by the Pew research center has revealed that although Christians will remain the largest religious group around the world, Islam will grow faster than any other religion.

If current trends continue, Muslims will nearly equal the number of Christians around the world by 2050. According to Pew’s projections, by 2050 there will be near parity between Muslims (2.8 billion, or 30 percent of the population) and Christians (2.9 billion, or 31 percent).

India in particular will retain a Hindu majority but will simultaneously have the largest Muslim population of any country in the world, surpassing Indonesia.

Worldwide, the Hindu population is expected to rise 34 percent from a little over 1 billion to nearly 1.4 billion.

Globally, Pew’s research indicates Muslims have the highest fertility rate, with an average of 3.1 children per woman, which is well above the replacement level of 2.1 needed to maintain a stable population. Christians are second, at 2.7 children per woman while Hindu fertility (2.4) is similar to the global average (2.5).

Another important factor of growth is the current age distribution of each religious group – whether subscribers to the faith are predominantly young with prime childbearing year ahead or not.

In 2010, more than a quarter of the world’s total population (27 percent) was under the age of 15. But an even higher percentage of Muslims (34 percent) and Hindus (30 percent) were younger than 15, while the number of Christians under 15 matched the global average exactly (27 percent). The skew towards youth is one of the prime reasons that Muslims are projected to grow faster than the world’s overall population while Hindus and Christians are projected to roughly keep pace.

Towards the end of its report, Pew noted that by 2050 Muslims are projected to make up more than 50 percent of the population in 51 countries, two more than in 2010.