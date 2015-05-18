Indian Ambassador Arun Singh presents credentials to Obama

President welcomes envoy back to Washington.

WASHINGTON, DC: Indian Ambassador to the United States Arun Kumar Singh presented his credentials to President Barack Obama at the White House on Monday.

“President Obama warmly welcomed Ambassador Singh back to Washington and wished him success in his responsibilities as India’s next Ambassador to the United States,” a press release from the Embassy of India said. “The President fondly recalled his visit to India in January and personal friendship with Prime Minister Modi.”

The release also said the ambassador “conveyed warm greetings from the President and the Prime Minister of India” to Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. “Ambassador Singh said that he was committed to work towards making the India-United States strategic partnership global in outlook, strategic in content and transformative for India’s development, as decided by the leaders of the two countries in the summits held in September 2014 and January 2015,” it added.

Singh assumed charge as the 24th Indian ambassador to the United States on April 30. He succeeds S. Jaiashankar, who was appointed as Foreign Secretary in January.

Singh was India’s ambassador to France from April 2013 till last month. Prior to that, he served as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the embassy for roughly four a half years.

In addition to Singh, Obama received credentials from six other ambassadors. They include Brazilian Ambassador Luiz Alberto Figueiredo Machado and Nepali Ambassador Arjun Kumar Karki.