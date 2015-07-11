Shreya Ghoshal to perform in Washington on July 17

Singer kicks off 3-week, 9-city tour in Houston on Sunday.

WASHINGTON, DC: For the second time in two years, Washingtonians will get to see Bollywood sensation Shreya Ghoshal perform in the nation’s capital. She will perform at the DAR Constitution Hall on Saturday, July 17, 2015, as part of a three-week, 9-city tour.

The “Shreya Ghoshal Live in Concert,” nationally promoted by Shri Balaji Entertainment, kicks off in Houston on Sunday. Other cities the singer is scheduled to perform include Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Cincinnati and Tampa, according to the promoter’s website.

The Washington concert is promoted by IntenseDMV Radio.

“Shreya is a very versatile singer, and the Washingtonians will find a whole new and different type of concert that includes songs of various new films, a melody of old songs and some party songs , basically there will be something for everyone,” Intense CEO Manish Sood told The American Bazaar.

Ghoshal last performed in Washington in September 2013 and Saturday’s performance will be her fourth concert in the DC area, which according Sood, is an indication of the singer’s popularity in the area. “[She] is loved by almost all South Asian community, some say that they are ready to see her live every month instead of every year,” he said. “All her shows have been super successful and liked by everyone who attended.”

Perhaps the most popular female playback singer produced by Bollywood since the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, Ghoshal is also an immensely popular Indian social media figure. As of July 10th, she has more than 24 million followers on Facebook, currently the 6th most in India, trailing only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, Bollywood heartthrob Deepika Padukone, superstar Salman Khan and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. Ghoshal, 31, also has an impressive 3.75 million followers on Twitter and 585,000 Instagram followers.

After Washington, Ghoshal will perform at the Terrance Theater in Long Beach on July 18, City National Civic in San Jose on July 19, and the USF Sun Dome in Tampa Beach, Florida, on July 25.

Her previous tour included stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Vancouver and New Jersey.

Sood’s Intense, which promoted Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Washington last month, is also promoting a multi-starrer Bollywood event on August 22, dubbed as “FUSION,” featuring Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Prabhu Deva, Sonakshi Sinha, Chtrangada Singh, Badshah, Vishal Grover and Upasana Singh.

It is hosting “Festival of Colors and Kites” on July 25 at the Bull Run Park in Centerville, VA.

“As always Intense Entertainment tries to get the best shows to its DMV [the District, Maryland and Virginia] audience, we try to get you ‘Quality Entertainment at an Affordable Price,’” Sood said. “So please come and support us by buying your tickets in advance and we promise you to get you good entertainment for years to come.”