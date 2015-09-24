Selfies are deadlier than shark attacks in 2015

“Deaths are a tragic reminder to travelers that focusing on a phone screen instead of unfamiliar surroundings is not safe.”

By Raif Karerat

More people around the world have died while taking selfies than from shark attacks this year, according to a study conducted by Mashable.

In 2015 so far, at least 12 people have been killed in selfie-related incidents worldwide compared to eight from shark attacks.

Recently, a 66-year-old Japanese tourist died, and his travel companion was injured, after falling down the stairs while attempting to take a selfie at the Taj Mahal in India.

Four of the selfie fatalities this year were caused by falling while trying to snap a photo.

The next leading cause of deaths involving selfies was being hit or injured by trains, either because the individual was trying to get a photo with a train or because the photo they wanted involved getting on dangerous equipment, Mashable reported.

Meanwhile, according to the Global Shark Attack File, there have been 74 unprovoked shark attacks this year. Only eight of the incidents resulted in death.

Selfie-related incidents have gotten so extreme that the Russian government to start a campaign urging residents to take safe selfies. In July the Russian Interior Ministry released a brochure, warning about selfies that “could cost you your life.” Selfie-takers are urged to take precaution with weapons, ledges, dangerous animals, trains and live wires.

“Before taking a selfie, everyone should think about the fact that racing after a high number of ‘likes’ could lead him on a journey to death and his last extreme photo could turn out to be posthumous,” an aide to Russia’s interior minister told Al Jazeera.