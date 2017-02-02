Beyoncé’s pregnancy post claims the Guinness World Record

Beats Selena Gomez’s record for most liked Instagram photo.

Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z are expecting twins and the Singer-songwriter’s announcement of her second pregnancy has become the most liked Instagram picture of all time.

With 7.2 million likes and counting, the 35-year-old Beyoncé surpasses the previous record-holder Selena Gomez, whose photo from June 2016 scored more than 6.3 million likes so far.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” Beyoncé’s post reads. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

Soon after the announcement, excited fans as well as other celebrities poured well wishes to the A-list couple.

“So excited about this news!!!! Congratulations to you @beyonce and my big bro Jay!!!!” Rihanna tweeted.

Beyoncé married rapper Jay Z, real name Shawn Carter, in 2008 after a five-year relationship. Her announcement of pregnancy with daughter Blue Ivy Carter at the 2011 MTV Music Awards also broke social media records, creating the most Tweets per second (8,868) of any event to date, CNET reported.

The most followed celebrity title on Instagram belongs to Selena Gomez, who has 108.4 million followers. Gomez earlier claimed the most liked picture record from her one time boyfriend Justin Bieber for the photo that features her drinking a bottle of Coca-Cola from a bottle with one of her own song lyrics on it.

Taylor Swift (96.8 million) and Ariana Grande (95.4 million) also have bigger Instagram followings than Beyoncé (92.8 million).

