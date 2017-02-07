Indian American teen Shreya Bhadriraju nominated for Presidential Scholars Program, 2017

Bhadriraju is from Texas.

Indian American Shreya Bhadriraju is among this year’s nominees for the prestigious Presidential Scholars Program for exemplifying academic and artistic excellence, PTI reported.

The National YoungArts Foundation announced the names of 60 students on January 31. Bhadriraju, who studies at Elkins High School in Missouri City, Texas, is nominated in the Arts category. She was the finalist of Voice, Soprano.

“YoungArts is proud to be the nominating agency for this high honor and congratulates all of this year’s nominees, their teachers and their parents,” said its president and chief executive Carolina Garcia Jayaram, PTI reported.

“Each year, we are amazed by the artistry of the students who come through our program, but this year raised the bar- the sheer talent and tenacity of the artists coming from all walks of life and every corner of the country was astounding, and we celebrate their work and look forward to what they will do next,” Jayaram said .

According to the statement, the 60 nominees will be reviewed by White House Commission on Presidential Scholars, which will ultimately select 20 high school seniors to be recognized as US Presidential Scholars in the Arts for their academic and artistic accomplishments, leadership responsibilities, community service and outreach initiatives, and overall creativity.

The selected scholars will join the other 141 US Presidential Scholars from across the country in Washington for the National Recognition Program in June, the statement read.

Since its inception in 1964, the US Presidential Scholars Program has honored more than 7,000 of the nation’s high-performing students. The scholars will receive a Presidential Medallion during the annual ceremony in Washington, DC.