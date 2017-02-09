Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico might be dropped!

Downgrades to likely cancellation, The Cancel Bear predicts.

Internationally acclaimed actress Priyanka Chopra, who multiplied her fan base after making to the second season of the popular show Quantico, might get some unfavorable news.

The Indian actress received rave reviews for the Quantico’s first season. However, the show’s second season is not doing very well in viewership, The Cancel Bear, an online portal that tracks TV ratings, reported.

According to The Cancel Bear’s tvbythenumbers.zap2it.com, Quantico was in its fall run on Sundays and apparently moved to the Monday slots with a hope of getting higher numbers.

Despite this slot change, the show has reportedly averaged a 0.76 rating in adults 18-49 category.

“Quantico’s move to Monday nights would likely result in marginal ratings gains at best. That didn’t happen, and thus the show is getting a downgrade to a likely cancellation,” The Cancel Bear observed. With such ratings, the show might be profitable for the hosting TV channel.

“Quantico probably won’t move much higher than its current ratings this season. It is what it is at this point, and that’s a show ABC should cut ties with at season’s end,” the report read.