Prominent Indian Americans hail court decision to block Trump’s travel ban

A number of prominent Indian Americans have welcomed an appeals court’s decision unanimously rejecting the Trump administration’s attempt to reinstate a travel ban against nationals of seven predominantly Muslim countries.
I stand proudly against #travelban & I will continue to speak out against this undemocratic ban until it’s over for good. #FightingForAll
— Raja for Congress (@RajaForCongress) February 10, 2017
.@IndraNooyi: As South Asians, we oppose the #MuslimBan. Will you oppose it too and #DumpTrump business council? #NoBanNoWall #DearIndra
— SAALT (@SAALTweets) February 3, 2017
Yuge Loss today for #PresidentBannon and his tiny hand puppet @realDonaldTrump
— aasif mandvi (@aasif) February 9, 2017
Court Refuses to Reinstate Ban, Dealing Trump Another Loss https://t.co/bpIpFPnHCe
-Thank God we live in a democracy with checks & balances
— Vivek Wadhwa (@wadhwa) February 9, 2017
We must redouble our efforts to fight Trump's radical agenda and support those who have the courage to speak up and resist.
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 10, 2017