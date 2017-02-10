First Indian American preschool toon in the making

Toonz Media group and Sharmaji Productions joins hands for its first series.

Kerala-based Toonz Media Group has partnered with New York-based Sharmaji Productions to produce a full season of an animated preschool series named Uma and Devan Namaste!.

The show, which target preschoolers, follows Indian American siblings, 5-year-old Uma and almost 4-year-old Devan, as they balance growing up in the US while staying true to their Indian heritage.

“For Toonz, it is of utmost importance to find creative and philosophical synergies with our partners, and we found it in Sharmaji Productions,” Toonz Media Group CEO P Jayakumar said. “Uma and Devan Namaste! is an amazing series which will connect well with kids across the world. We have great hopes for the show and this wonderful collaboration.”

The show would highlight important, universal lessons while incorporating aspects of Indian culture. Uma and Devan encounter the unique cultural practices of their friends, learning to respect and celebrate the diversity within modern American, the news media statement read.

The series also features the children’s family members: their grandparents Dadi and Dadu, first-generation immigrants; their US-born parents; and their eccentric uncle, Mamu. The sibling’s planned adventures for the series include making Rangoli, playing cricket, practicing yoga, baking roti and celebrating Holi.