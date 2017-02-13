Indian American instrumentalist part of Grammy award winning musical

Adele sweeps five Grammies, Beyonce two

Indian American tabla player Sandeep Das was part of Cellist Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble Sing Me Homewhich won the Grammy in the World Music category that also included Anoushka Shankar’s Land of Gold.

“It is third time lucky for us. I am very proud of who I am and where I come from be it culturally or musically. I wish there were more acknowledgement from my own country for the music that is deep-rooted and in our blood,” said Das, PTI reported.

Das’s work has won nominations before. He has been performing for about 23 years and has performed with the Legendary Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble and String quartets, his bio mentions.

Anoushka Shankar, daughter of legendary Ravi Shankar, was also nominated in the same category, Best World Music Album. However, Shankar fell short of winning, the sixth time.

The high point of the award was when British singer Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, popularly known as Adele, who won five Grammy awards.

Adele won the awards for Album of the year, Record of the year and Song of the year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album for the single ‘Hello’ and her comeback album ‘25’. She won all the five categories for which she was nominated.

Beyoncé, nominated for nine awards for her ‘Lemonade’, won just two.

“My queen and my idol is Queen B. I adore you,” Adele said of Beyoncé in her acceptance speech.

“But I can’t possibly accept this award. And I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious. But my artist of my life is Beyoncé. And this album to me, the Lemonade album, is just so monumental. Beyonce, it’s so monumental,” she said and then broke her Grammy in half in order to share.

Late British singer David Bowie won all five of the nominations for his final album ‘Blackstar’, including best rock song.