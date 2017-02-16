Veteran Journalist dies at 93

T V Parasuram died February 14 in Bethesda, Maryland

A longtime US correspondent for the Press Trust of India (PTI) passed away on Tuesday, due to age-related illness, PTI reported.

Parasuram was born in Kerala in 1923. He started his journalism career in the US in late 1950s as a United Nations correspondent for India’s largest news agency, PTI. That time, he reported from New York.

Parasuram also worked as a US correspondent for another English daily, The Indian Express.

He received the prestigious Harvard Nieman Fellowship in 1959. He returned to India after 46-year of service in journalism in 2005; but returned to Washington later.

Well regarded in US media circles, Parasuram regularly covered news media conferences of US presidents all through his career.

Parasuram also authored two books: A Medal for Kashmir and India’s Jewish Heritage.

He is survived by his wife Anantha Lakshmi, son Ashok Parasuram and daughter Anita.