Bollywood beauties Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone grace New York Fashion Week

Chopra took the front row with one-time Hillary Clinton adviser Huma Abedin.

Actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone dazzled at the New York Fashion Week that concluded Thursday.

Chopra attended Nepalese-origin designer Prabul Gurung’s feminism-inspired show. She wore separates from the designer’s Fall 2017 collection.

She opted a grey skirt with a thigh-high slit and a black crop top. She paired her outfit with knee-length boot, fur jacket, simple hair and a plum tone lip.

The 34-year-old Quantico actress was spotted at the show with actors Diane Krugner and Sarah Jessica Parker. Chopra took the front row with onetime Hillary Clinton adviser Huma Abedin.

Deepika Padukone attended the Michael Kors’ show on Wednesday and was spotted at the Ralph Lauren showon Thursday. Padukone posed with Emily Ratajkowski, Jourdan Dunn and Hikari Mori.

The xXx actress chose a navy blue dress from Kors’ Spring 2017 collection and paired it with a high neck white top.

From the Ralph Lauren collection, Padukone chose a camel-colored fringed midi dress and paired it with an overcoat and nude ballet flats. She is seen with Hollywood beauties Jessica Biel, Camilla Belle and Chinese actress Li Bingbing.

Camilla posted a selfie, featuring her with Deepika and Li Bingbing with a caption “@ralphlauren with these beauties #ralphlauren #RLrunway #nyc #nyfw”.