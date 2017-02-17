Delhi IT Student offered $186,414 annual package

Sidharth is hired by Uber’s San Francisco office.

A 21-year-old Delhi Technological University student has been offered an annual salary of more than $186,414 by a US-based cab service company Uber Technologies, The Hindustan Times reported.

Sidharth, a final year computer engineering student, will receive a basic pay package of $105,883, which goes up to $186,414 with other benefits. It is the second-biggest offer received by a DTU student after Google hired a student with an annual salary of $189,396 in 2015.

“It was a delight to have received the job offer and I am now looking forward to move to San Franciso,” Sidharth told Hindustan Times.

“I had actually done a seven-week internship with Uber earlier. So this is a pre-placement offer that I have received. Along with me, I think there is someone from one of the IITs,” he said.

Sidharth’s father works as a consultant and his mother transcribes speeches as a freelancer. He is an alumnus of Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj. He scored 95.4% in his Class 12 board examinations, with 98 out of 100 in computer science and mathematics, the Hindustan Times reported.

He wants to travel around the world with the money from his new job, the national daily reported.

“From the beginning, I wanted to do computer science engineering and with my score I was not getting the subject at any of the IITs. Moreover, I love Delhi and did not want to move from here,” Sidharth said.

“I loved playing video games, FIFA series, football and I also manage to play a guitar, though I sing terribly,” he added.