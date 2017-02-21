US retailers put Indian deities on shoes, beer bottles

Two complaints filed in New Delhi’s Prashant Vihar police station

US-based online retailers have again come under fire for hurting religious sentiments of Indians by selling footwear with Om and beer with Lord Ganesha picture on its label.

Complaints have been filed against two online retailers at New Delhi’s Prashant Vihar police station by Naresh Kadyan, an animal rights advocate who is also a commissioner (headquarters) at Bharat Scouts & Guides, India Today reported.

According the report, first complaint, made against yeswevibe.com states that the Om symbol is affiliated with religious feelings and believes of Hindu communities across the universe.

“Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, violated the different sections of the laws of land including 295 A and 153 A of the IPC,” the complaint reads.

The second complaint is against the website www.lostcoast.com for using Ganesha photo on beer bottles.

“The officers have been instructed to take necessary legal action against the complaint soon,” Mail Today quoted MN Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police.

The Arizona-based website yeswevibe.com is selling the shoes for $59.99 and promises delivery within 2-3 days in the US and 2-3 weeks globally.

Earlier, #BoycottAmazon trended on social media after Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj warned the global e-commerce giant Amazon to apologize for selling tricolor doormats.

A Seattle-based toiletries firm’s toilet seats with images of Ganesha and Kali was also raised angry reactions from Hindu community across the globe.

