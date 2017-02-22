PM Narendra Modi urges US to take a balanced view on skilled workers

Modi recognized Congress’ strong bipartisan support for the India-US partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the United States to develop a “reflective, balanced and farsighted perspective on movement of skilled professionals”, Times of India reported.

“The Prime Minister referred to the role of skilled Indian talent in enriching the American economy and society,” Modi’s office said a statement after he met a 26-member US Congressional delegation.

“The Prime Minister recalled his positive conversation with President Donald Trump and the shared commitment to further strengthen ties that have grown deeper in the last two and a half years,” the statement read.

Modi recognized Congress’ strong bipartisan support for the India-US partnership and shared his perspective on areas where both countries can work even more closely.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and principal secretary to PM, Nripendra Mishra, were present among other officials at the meeting.

Part of the delegation led by Congressman Bob Goodlatte, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, met India’s Information Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The Republican from Virginia declined to answer a question on visa restrictions, saying it was up to the president to reassess his policies on immigration.

Microsoft’s Indian American CEO Satya Nadella also called on Modi separately on Tuesday.

