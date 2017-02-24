Indian Americans appeal caution after Kansas hate crime

Sikh group alerts community to be vigilant

US-based Sikh Coalition, a civil rights group, has advised community members to be careful in the wake of recent hate crime in Kansas.

“We urge every Sikh to exercise vigilance & caution during this period of heightened vulnerability. Report hate,” it tweeted.

Headquartered in New York, the Coalition provides legal assistance to the Sikh Americans who have been victims of hate crime.

The advocacy group expressed condolences for the Indian aviation engineer killed in an apparent hate crime. “Our prayers go out to victims and families in aftermath of a potential hate crime that has left 1 dead & 2 hurt,” it tweeted.

It said that members of the community should call law enforcement agencies immediately to report hate crime or threats.