Who is Srinivas Kuchibhotla?

Victim of Kansas shooting was killed in hate crime, on Wednesday

Kuchibhotla was working as an Aviation Programs Engineer at Olathe, Kansas-based technology company Garmin International.

Originally from Hyderabad, he completed his bachelor’s degree from the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University. After earning a bachelor of technology degree in electrical and electronics engineering in 2005, he enrolled for a master’s program in the University of Texas El Paso. He was a meritorious student since beginning. At the American university, he taught as a Teaching Assistant and later as a Research Assistant that he continued till his graduation in 2007. He graduated with a 3.85 GPA.

After finishing his education at El Paso, Kuchibhotla joined as a software engineer at Rockwell Collins. He was promoted as Senior Systems Engineer at the Rockwell Collings in 2011, his Linkedin profile reads. Kuchibotla joined Gramin International, Olathe, Kansas, in 2014.

Kuchibotla is survived by his wife, Sunayana Dumala. Dumala is also from Hyderabad and they got married in 2012. She works at a Kansas-based software firm.

Their friends in the US have set up a web page GoFundMe to collect funds to help Kuchibotla’s family to fly his body back to Hyderabad. It has already raised more than $ 250,000 in 11 hours.

The Indian government has assured all help to fly Kuchibotla’s body back home. Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj expressed shock over the incident. She tweeted that she has spoken to the family in India and offered condolences.

I am shocked at the shooting incident in Kansas in which Srinivas Kuchibhotla has been killed. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 24, 2017

I have spoken to Indian Ambassador in US Mr.Navtej Sarna. He informed me that two Indian Embassy officials have rushed to Kansas. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 24, 2017

I have spoken to the father and Mr.K.K.Shastri brother of Srinivas Kuchibhotla in Hyderabad and conveyed my condolences to the family. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 24, 2017