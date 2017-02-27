Kansas bar shooting: GoFundMe campaign crosses $1 million

Funds pour in to help Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s family, Alok Madsani and Ian Grillot.

A GoFundMe campaign started by friends and families of the Kansas bar shooting victims has crossed $1 million in donations, in three days.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla was killed in an apparent hate crime at a bar in Olathe on February 23. The killer reportedly shouted “get out of my country” at Kuchibhotla and his Indian friend Alok Madsani. At first, the bar management intervened and asked the killer, Adam W. Purinton, to leave. Purinton left only to return with a loaded gun and shoot indiscriminately at Kuchibhotla and Madsani. When another bar patron, Ian Grillot, tried to intervene, he too was shot at. Kuchibhotla died the same night; while Madsani and Grillot survived.

Till the filing of this report, more than 17,000 people had donated $640,852 for Kuchibhotla’s family. About 10,400 people donated $399,867 for Ian Grillot’s recuperation. And, more than 900 people donated 31,292 in Madsani’s medical relief fund. In total, GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $1.07 million for the victims.

Several questions are being raised on the Trump administration’s handling of the immigrant issues. Although White House has categorically denied any link between recent changes in the US immigration policies and the Kansas shooting, it is being perceived as a triggering factor behind the unprovoked racial attack.