Petition on White House website seeks Trump to denounce killing of Kuchibhotla

A petition on the White House website urging President Donald Trump “to state clearly and unequivocally that he denounces” the killing of Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla in Olathe, Kansas, by a US Navy vet has gained more than 44,300 signatures by Tuesday 2.22 pm EST.

The petition, filed under the categories “civil rights & equality,” “gun violence” and “immigration,” also calls on the US Department of Justice and local law enforcement to investigate the killing as “a hate crime.”

The White House will have to officially respond if the petition gets 100,000 signatures by March 26, 2017.

Titled “Indian Engineers target of Hate Crime.,” the petition was created by an unidentified person, under the initial S.V., on February 24, two days after Kuchibhotla, 32, was gunned down by Adam W. Purinton at a bar in Olathe.

Here’s the full text of the petition:

The fatal shooting of an Indian engineer allegedly gunned down by a Kansas man on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017, who said “get out of my country” must be treated as a hate crime. We call upon President Donald Trump to state clearly and unequivocally that he denounces this incident. We would also like the US Department of Justice and local law enforcement to investigate this murder as what it is, a hate crime. Anything less will be an injustice to the victims and their families.

Purinton also targeted another Indian engineer, Alok Madasani, 32, who survived the attack. A third person, Ian Grillot, 24, was also injured when he tried to intervene.

The gunman reportedly told the Indians “get out of my country” prior to shooting them.

Though the White House termed the attack as “disturbing,” Trump has not commented on it so far.

The petition is promoted by, among others, the Indian American group Indiaspora.

In a press release, the organization’s founder M.R. Rangaswami said the “murder of Srinivas Kuchibhotla is a shocking and tragic incident” and urged “everyone in the community to sign the petition to the White House on this matter immediately.”

“The outpouring of support for the affected families from Indian-Americans and others is heartening,” Rangaswami said. “The Indian American community stands shoulder to shoulder with the families and friends of the victims.”