Indian American lawmakers slam Donald Trump’s first speech to the US Congress

Say Trump’s maiden address lacked truth

Indian American lawmakers on Tuesday criticized President Donald Trump’s first speech to the US Congress. They termed the address vague and unrealistic on issues like immigration and Obama care, PTI reported.

“Tonight the president’s rhetoric did not match reality,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said. “He repeated falsehoods about immigrants to justify the logic behind his inhumane and barbaric executive orders that have thrown our immigration system into complete and utter chaos.”

The congresswoman said, “Instead of offering specifics and a plan to expand healthcare for all, President Trump, once again, called for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act leaving millions without health insurance.”

Jayapal said that the Trump talked about tax relief for the middle class, but his tax plan is nothing more than a big tax break.

Jayapal continued, “He mentioned reducing poverty, but in fact his budget blueprint would decimate the very social safety net programs that help people out of poverty.”

It was surreal to listen to Trump talk about “draining the swamp” after he appointed billionaires, lobbyists and Washington-insiders to top posts in his cabinet, she added.

Three-term Indian American Congressman Ami Bera said that national security is not a partisan issue, NDTV reported.

“Defeating ISIS and keeping communities safe is our priority on Foreign Affairs,” he tweeted.

He criticized President Trump’s proposal to repeal Obamacare without a replacement that would kick 20 million people off their health insurance.

The first Indian American Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) also tweeted against the new visa restrictions that Trump mentioned in her speech.

“To blame all Muslims for terrorists’ actions and suggest we block immigrants based on religion is Islamohobia. Plain and simple,” Harris said.

“We need pathways to citizenship, not un-American & unrealistic plans to break up families,” she said.