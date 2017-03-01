Priyanka Chopra interviews Jennifer Aniston at Oscars

Chopra asks Aniston on her hall pass

Indian diva Priyanka Chopra interviewed FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston along with Model Chrissy Teigen andLive With Kelly host Kelly Ripa at 89th Academy Awards back stage.

Chopra took to Twitter and shared the video, in which the actress is seen having a humorous conversation backstage of the event on February 26th night.

The 34-year-old thespian captioned her video: This was too much fun. Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Ripa, Jennifer Aniston. Backstage shenanigans.

They talk about hall pass, something of a tradition in US where a husband allows the partner to go bachelor/spinster for a few days.

“Who is your hall pass,” the three asked each other, and then Chopra said, “We should ask Jen,” and bring in Aniston.

Aniston didn’t really get the question first and wanted to know “What are you actually talking about?”

Their conversation then moves on to their birthday, while Kelly had concerns about “her job being in danger” as Chopra and Teigen are after it.

