United States should treat India with respect, says Ved Nanda

Indian American law luminary Ved Nanda on Tuesday said that US should treat India with respect, especially since it has “tough neighbors” like China and Pakistan, PTI reported.

“Strengthening of economic relations between India and the US is obviously in our common interest. Perhaps even more important is our strategic partnership to ensure regional stability, especially in light of India’s tough neighbors, China, Pakistan and Afghanistan,” Nanda told PTI. Nanda is a Professor at Evans University, and director of the Nanda Center for International and Comparative Law at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

“The relationship should be treated with respect,” he wrote in an op-ed published in The Denver Post.

Nanda, who has been teacher of several top legal luminaries and diplomats including the former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, also expressed his view on the current H-1B visa policy changes.

He cited examples of two students and said that Indian students could be moving out to European nations and other nations in the West. “This is loss to the US,” Nanda wrote.

“I met two Indian students who were accepted for graduate studies, one in engineering at Purdue and the other for an MBA at Carnegie Melon. Both are now applying to European universities instead, wary of possible restrictions by the Trump administration on job opportunities for outsiders,” he said.

Nanda opined that President Trump’s proposed H-1B visa restrictions rattled the $150 billion technology sector.

“Despite the assertions by tech companies that they are re-positioning their business models, the change is likely to adversely affect major Indian tech players, such as Infosys, Tata Consulting, Wipro, and Cognizant,” the op-ed read.

Discussions are taking place between India and the US on exploring measures to strengthen political, economic and defense relations between the two countries, Nanda said.