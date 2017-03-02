Indian American girl Avani Shah advances to MasterChef Junior finals

Avani Shah is a fourth grader at the British International School of Chicago in Lincoln Park.

The 9-year-old Indian American girl from Chicago, Avani Shah, has made it to the finals of Fox’s ‘MasterChef Junior’ and is now just one step away from winning the $100,000 title.

Shah, who lives in River North, competed with 19 others in the first mystery-box challenge of the season which involved both sweet and savory ingredients during the last episode of February 23rd.

The contestants tried to duplicate one of host Gordon Ramsy’s signature seafood recipes later and the judges’ remarks about Shah’s dish were not shown, the India West reported. But, Shah advanced to the next level owing to an immunity awarded to her by 13-year-old Afnan Ahmed of Jonesboro Georgia, whose dish was among the top ones.

Avani Shah is a fourth grader at the British International School of Chicago in Lincoln Park. Her signature dish is coconut curry chicken over Jasmine rice and she wants to be a baker in the future.

The comments on Shah’s dishes, from judges Ramsay and Christina Tosi, are expected to be aired on March 2.

‘MasterChef Junior’ season 5 is a culinary competition series in which kids aged eight to 13 display their cooking competence and love for food through a sequence of contests. It airs every Thursday at 8 p.m. on ET.