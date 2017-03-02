Kal Penn takes a dig at Kellyanne Conway’s weird pose at Oval Office

Penn was Associate Director in the White House Office of Public Engagement from 2009 till 2011

Indian American actor Kal Penn faked the Oval Office ambiance to take a dig at White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Penn in a recent tweet, posted an image of him sitting on a couch similar to the one in the Oval Office, mimicking Trump’s senior counselor’s weird pose.

Conway was earlier photographed making herself comfortable on Oval Office couch, in the presence of the media and the President himself, which a few thought was disrespectful.

Penn, who is known for his witty tweets, made the unprofessional seating of one of Trump’s most senior advisers a subject of ridicule.

Kellyanne Conway has been in the news since the Trump’s inauguration when she said in an NBC interview that there were ‘alternative facts’ on crowd size that attended the swearing-in ceremony.

In the twitter image posted by Penn, he can be seen wearing a suit pants cuffed above his knees and crouching on a couch, similar to the one in the Oval Office, pointing one finger at the cell phone. Penn has posted the image on twitter with a caption “Kal-E-Anne”.

The Counselor to the President was subject to social media out lash after she was photographed seated in improper manner while the president was meeting leaders of historically black colleges and universities Monday.

Conway on Tuesday said that she “meant no disrespect”, and blamed the reporter for taking the picture and wobbling up the issue just to create a sensation.

“I was being asked to take a picture in a crowded room with the press of us. I was asked to take a certain angle and was doing exactly that. I certainly meant no disrespect, I didn’t mean to have my feet on the couch,” she said on Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs Tonight Tuesday.

“If we started the trend here, where people are outwardly talking about greater respect for the Office of the President and its current occupant, then perhaps that’s something positive that came out. But I, of course, meant no disrespect.”

Kal Penn, born to Indian parents, is an actor, producer, chef and civil servant. He campaigned for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign in 2007 and 2008. He served as an Associate Director in the White House Office of Public Engagement from 2009 till 2011. Penn is known for his role portraying Lawrence Kutner on the television program House, as well as the character Kumar Patel in the Harold & Kumar film series.