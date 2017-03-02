Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne Johnson are great friends outside ‘Baywatch’

Priyanka plays a negative character named Victoria Leeds in Baywatch

Priyanka Chopra is slowly but steadily earning herself a name in Hollywood. Her transformation from a model to a Bollywood diva to a Hollywood sensation is worth a movie itself.

With her maiden Hollywood movie Baywatch all set to hit theaters across the world including in India on May 26, Chopra who plays a villainous anti-hero in the movie is all excited. She is enjoying the new friendship with her co-star Dwayne Johnson (The Rock).

According to reports, Chopra is close to Johnson who plays the lead role in Baywatch, which is inspired by the popular series of the same name.

Chopra and Johnson have been posting candid images of them on social media. Apparently, they have found great friends in each other despite their revengeful fight onscreen.

Also at the Oscars ceremony, the thespians were spotted chatting gleefully and taking a few pictures of the amazing moments in the biggest award night in Hollywood.

Dwayne Johnson wore blue velvet to 89th Academy Awards whereas Chopra was spotted wearing a beautiful Ralph & Russo tulle strapless gown.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Dwayne wrote, “Luv me some @priyankachopra. Here she tells me how wearing blue velvet makes my head look even larger than it actually is. #Baywatch #Oscars.”

An amazed Chopra replied, “Haha as if!! @TheRock looked extremely dapper in blue Velvet! Was great to c u DJ.”

Luv me some @priyankachopra. Here she tells me how wearing blue velvet makes my head look even larger than it actually is. #Baywatch #Oscars https://t.co/E1sLt2CgDz — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 1, 2017

All Chopra fans are eagerly waiting for May 26 to see her in the villainous avatar on her debut Hollywood movie. The expectations are high as Deepika Padukone starring xXx: Return of Xander Cage, though grossed well in worldwide box office, failed to impress the Indian audience.