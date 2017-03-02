Seven Indian American among 2017 Truman Scholarship Finalists

All 199 finalists to be interviewed by Foundation’s Regional Review Panels between March 3rd and April 7th

Seven Indian Americans have been selected as this year’s Truman Scholarship finalists. The Foundation reviewed 768 applications from more than 300 institutions, to select this year’s applicants for the final interview. The selections were based on their leadership, public service and academic achievement records.

The finalists will be interviewed by the Foundation’s Regional Review Panels between March 3rd and April 7th.

The Indian American finalists are Shreya Ganeshan of the University of Georgia, Anjali Misra of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Samarth Gupta of Harvard University, Megan Patel of Georgetown University, Maya Durvasula of Duke University, Manju Bangalore of the University of Oregon, and Anjana Murali of the University of Pittsburgh.

The Truman Scholarship is a highly competitive federal scholarship granted to US college juniors with an amount of $30,000, which is to go for graduate education.

Congress created the scholarship in 1975 as a living memorial to the 33rd President Harry S. Truman. Since its creation, the Foundation has supported almost 3,000 Truman Scholars who are making a difference in all corners of the nation and the globe.

The 2017 Class of Truman Scholars will be announced by 9 pm EST on April 21.