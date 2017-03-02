USCIS mails incorrect H-1B approvals listing the visa class as ‘1B1’

The incorrect Form I-797 notices issued by Vermont, Nebraska, and California centers: report.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service recently issued a number of H-1B approval notices wrongly listing H-1B and “1B1,” according to an immigration law firm.

The incorrect Form I-797 approval notices were issued by three USCIS Service Centers: Vermont, Nebraska, and California.

Form I-797 is a document used by the USCIS to issue approval of status or notice of receipt for applications.

A blog by Greenberg Traurig LLP, posted the website Lexicology, said the California Service Center confirmed on Tuesday “that it is aware of the technical error and will begin to reprint and mail corrected H-1B approval notices that reflect the class as ‘H-1B’ instead of ‘1B1.’”

The corrected approval notices are being mailed this week, according to the post, and it might take anywhere from 10 days to two weeks for receipt.

If a petitioner receives an incorrect notice, he or she should contact the USCIS, the blog says.