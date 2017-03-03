Freida Pinto’s initiative feeds hundreds with leftover food from the Oscars

The actress posted photos of her partnership with Copia on Instagram.

Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto, along with San Francisco-based non-profit organization Copia, made sure that no leftover food was wasted at this year’s Oscar ceremony.

The 32-year-old actress posted photos of her partnership with Copia, an organization that redistributes high-quality excess food from businesses and events to communities in need, on Instagram and expressed her excitement.

“So excited to be kicking off Oscar weekend with this fantastic initiative. This year #Copia and I team up with some of Oscar weekends biggest parties to recover excess food and deliver it to communities most in need in Los Angeles. #zerowaste #zerohunger Because this food is too good to be wasted. Thank you Women in Film for your incredible support,” she wrote.

“Our aim is to ensure that no one goes hungry in our film and TV town of Los Angeles by recovering leftover foods from all of our big parties and events,” Pinto told Vanity Fair, last month.

“The Stories that feed our culture has now fed OVER 800 people. Sharing excess food to feed our community is a No-Brainer. Thank you @filmindependent #spiritawards @gocopia @Iamission for making this happen! #zerowaste #zerohunger #eatlikeastar,” she wrote on Instagram.