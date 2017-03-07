Deepika Padukone was mistaken as Priyanka Chopra again!

Padukone was similarly mistaken as Chopra during the Los Angeles promotions xXx

Deepika Padukone again found herself in an unwanted situation as the media mistook her for Priyanka Chopra at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

A video of the incident, which happened last month when the actress landed at the LAX airport for the pre-Oscars party, is going viral now and we can see the media chasing Padukone chanting “Priyanka, Priyanka”.

However, the 30-year-old actress didn’t show any kind of distress or discomfort as she quietly headed to the car and sat inside.

Padukone was similarly mistaken as Chopra during the Los Angeles promotions of her movie xXx: Return of Xandar Cage, and at the very beginning Daily Mail also failed to identify the actress when she met Novak Djokovic.

Priyanka Chopra, who has already established herself in the west with ABC’s Quantico, will soon be seen in the movie Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Meantime, Padukone, too, joined the race with her debut Hollywood film xXx: Return of Xandar Cage.