Anita Ratnam calls Bharatanatyam performance of Aishwarya Dhanush at UN  ‘pathetic’

The US Goodwill Ambassador performed in NY on the eve of Women’s Day.

Aishwarya Dhanush, the daughter of the Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and wife of actor Dhanush, was recently invited to perform Bharatanatyam at the UN Headquarters in New York on the eve of Women’s Day.

After her performance became viral, renowned Indian classical dancer and choreographer Anita Ratnam criticized Dhanush for staging a “pathetic” performance in front of an international audience.

The pathetic state of Bharatanatyam at the UN. https://t.co/240ptkrejd — Anita Ratnam (@aratnam) March 9, 2017

Dhanush, who is a UN Goodwill Ambassador, was invited to the event by India’s Permanent Mission to the UN. The event was co-sponsored by the America Tamil Sangam, a US Tamil association.

When the performance of Dhanush was announced, people back in India and the Indian community in the US thought she would deliver a stellar performance. According to Ratnam, what she did on stage was mediocre.

Even though the audience present during the performance gave Dhanush a standing ovation, dance lovers and critics in India found her performance below average.