Indian American Seema Verma gets one step closer to confirmation

The Senate voted 54-44 on Thursday to advance Verma’s nomination.

Indian American Seema Verma is just one step away from the final confirmation vote on her nomination as the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The Senate voted 54-44 on Thursday to advance Verma’s nomination and the senators are scheduled to vote on the nominee Monday evening.

If confirmed, the health policy consultant will be expected to transform the healthcare system according to President Trump’s policies.

“Seema Verma has worked for over 20 years in healthcare policy. She has redesigned Medicaid programs in several states, including Indiana, lowa, Ohio and Kentucky. She’s worked with governors’ offices, state Medicaid agencies, state health departments, state departments of insurance, as well as private companies and foundations,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said during his daily press briefing.

“She’s unquestionably and uniquely qualified for her position, and especially now that health reform is at the top of the President’s agenda, it’s time to get her in place. This delay by Senate Democrats at this critical time is unacceptable,” he said.

Verma, president and CEO of health policy consulting company SVC Inc., is the architect of Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP), which has been billed as the country’s first consumer-directed Medicaid program. It has been speculated that Trump would include her in his team to utilize her expertise in healthcare filed to repeal Obamacare, with a reformed health care initiative under the new administration.