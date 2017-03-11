NASA finds ISRO’s “lost” Chandrayaan-1 orbiting Moon as space debris

Finding of Chandrayaan-1 proved the perfect target for demonstrating the capability of this technique.

As Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is getting ready for its second voyage to the moon carrying in Chandrayaan 2, it is most likely to pass by its predecessor, Chandrayaan 1, which was thought dead and buried.

According to NASA, it has rediscovered India’ lost lunar spacecraft some 200 km above the lunar surface, still orbiting the Moon.

Chandrayaan-1, India’s first lunar probe was launched in October 2008 using PSLV-XL rocket and it was operational until 28 August 2009.

During the one year long stay in the moon’s orbit, Chandrayaan 1 provided vital information about earth’s natural satellite. Most notably, Chandrayaan 1 had discovered water on the Moon and that too 3 months before NASA’s M3

According to NASA, a newly developed technological application for interplanetary radar at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, has successfully located Chandrayaan 1 and its own Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter [LRO].

ISRO had predicted that Chandrayaan, over the time, will decent to the surface of the moon and finally get buried. But now it seems like, the spacecraft is still orbiting the moon as a space junk.

“We have been able to detect NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter [LRO] and the Indian Space Research Organization’s Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft in lunar orbit with ground-based radar,” said Marina Brozovic, a radar scientist at JPL and principal investigator for the test project. “Finding LRO was relatively easy, as we were working with the mission’s navigators and had precise orbit data where it was located. Finding India’s Chandrayaan-1 required a bit more detective work because the last contact with the spacecraft was in August of 2009.”

According to NASA, finding Chandrayaan 1 was a challenge as the spacecraft itself is very small, about half the size of a small car. They also added that it was the first time that the interplanetary radar has been used to find derelict spacecraft. Usually, they are used for spotting small asteroids.

“It turns out that we needed to shift the location of Chandrayaan-1 by about 180 degrees, or half a cycle from the old orbital estimates from 2009,” said Ryan Park, the manager of JPL’s Solar System Dynamics group, who delivered the new orbit back to the radar team. “But otherwise, Chandrayaan-1’s orbit still had the shape and alignment that we expected.”

According to NASA, they have made the confirmation after the radar echoes from the spacecraft were obtained seven more times over three months and are in perfect agreement with the new orbital predictions.

Chandrayaan-2, India’s second lunar exploration mission after Chandrayaan-1, is expected to take off to the moon on December, 2018.