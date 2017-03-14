South Asians in Sports to host panel discussion in New York on March 16

Prominent South Asians in US sports industry to speak.

South Asians in Sports, a network of South Asian sports industry professionals, is hosting a panel discussion on the future of sports in New York on March 16.

The event, which will be held at The Yard, 106 W 32nd Street, will be moderated by Sports Illustrated writer Rohan Nadkarni.

According to the organizers, the panelists are NBA Senior Vice President for Legal and Business Affairs Hrishi Karthikeyan, Sports Illustrated Digital Correspondent Priya Desai, CEO and Co-Founder of Open Sponsorship Ishveen Anand and Akash Jain, a vice president of International and Commercial Development at the NFL.

What: The Future of Sports, a panel discussion

When: March 16, 2017

Where: Yard, 106 W 32 nd Street, New York

Ticket information: Visit the South Asians in Sports website

The panel will discuss the future of sports, industry trends and projections.

The admission is free for those who RSVP on the group’s website.

South Asians in Sports, which was founded in 2015, is “dedicated to building a global community of executives, businessmen and businesswomen, attorneys, entertainers, journalists, entrepreneurs, athletes, coaches and volunteers working in sports,” according to the group’s website.

The network’s members include some of the leading South Americans in the US sports industry. Among them, tennis player Rajiv Ram; former figure skater Ami Parekh; Shaun Jayachandran, Founder and President of Crossover Basketball and Scholars Academy, a nonprofit that works to increase education rates of poor communities in India through basketball; Seattle Seahawks beat reporter Sheil Kapadia; Shikha Tandon, who represented India in the 2004 Athens Olympics; Harpreet Pandhe, a color commentator for Hockey Night in Canada, NBA Canada Social Media Manager Payal Doshi; and ESPN Monday Night Football and NFL Social Media’s Neeta Sreekanth.