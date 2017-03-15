Hate crimes against Indians: Sushma Swaraj says India is keeping a close watch on the incidents

US authorities have assured strong actions in these incidents, the minister said.

India’s External Affairs Minister Sushama Swaraj on Wednesday told Lok Sabha that India is keeping a close watch on the incidents of racial attacks against Indian Americans. The Indian minister assured that the government is engaging with President Trump’s administration over the rising incidents of hate crime against Indians.

“I have talked to the families of Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Deep Rai. I have also raised these issues with the highest authorities in the US,” Swaraj told the Members of Parliament.

“The US authorities including President Donald Trump have strongly condemned these incidents,” she said, adding that the US authorities have assured strong actions in these incidents.

The minister also quoted a letter written by Kuchibhotla’s wife to Indian Ambassador to the US appreciating all the help extended to her.

Swaraj, who returned to Parliament after prolonged illness, also hit out at the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge who had criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP government in this issue.

“It is not possible for this government to remain silent while an Indian in problem elsewhere”, Swaraj said.