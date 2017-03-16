Indian American Osman Qureshi explains his side on Hyderabad WhatsApp talaq case

Qureshi’s wife and his brother Syed Fayazuddin’s wife filed a police complaint last week.

Indian American engineer Osman Qureshi, one of the two brothers who reportedly divorced their wives through WhatsApp, urged authorities to investigate the case in a fair manner.

Last week, Qureshi’s wife Mehreen Noor and his brother Syed Fayazuddin’s wife Syeda Hina Fatima alleged that their husbands had pronounced unilateral triple talaq (divorce) over WhatsApp. Furthermore, Noor and Fatima registered a police complaint against their in-laws for throwing them out of the house.

Qureshi asked Hyderabad city Police Commissioner M Mahender Reddy and Telangana Home Minister N Narasimha Reddy to consider his side of the story, The Times of India reported. Qureshi claimed that he and his family did not break Muslim personal laws or any other law. He said that his parents are innocent and being framed.

“There are two sides of every story. Those investigating should listen to our side. We have not broken any laws,” Qureshi said in an hour-long video on YouTube.

He claimed that Noor refused to accept the divorce notice he has sent. He said that there are valid documents to prove the divorce was legal, which his lawyer submitted before the authorities.

“It is not my problem if they refuse to accept the notice,” Qureshi said. He said that he did sent the talaqmessages on Whatsapp, but only after the divorce papers were sent.

“I first called them and said that I’m divorcing you for what you’ve done,” Qureshi said in his video message.