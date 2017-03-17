Donald Trump administration would be good for India, says USIBC

We believe that India wants to see the US as a strong nation, said Mukesh Aghi.

US India Business Council (USIBC), a premier business advocacy organization said that the Trump administration would be good for India as Washington sees India’s military growth as a stabilising factor in the region.

“I think US needs India for its presence in the region itself,” USIBC president Mukesh Aghi told PTI. “We feel that from the Indo-US relationship perspective, Trump administration will be good for India.”

Aghi said that considering India’s turmoil-ridden arena, New Delhi needs Washington more, and that mutual need could help drive the relationship further.

“First, this administration sees that the economic prosperity of India is good for America. Second, it also sees the military growth of India as a stabilising factor in the region itself,” Aghi told the news agency.

“We believe that India wants to see the US as a strong nation, sending a strong message out there because at this stage while India is trying to grow economically you do not want too much disruption in global order. We feel that the ties between the Trump administration and Modi government will be positive and much more deeper also.”

He continued: “The Indian companies will restart hiring Americans in the US. Geopolitically, India will stand by the US and US will support India.”

Aghi said that he is positive that for a deeper relationship as things settle down in the US. “I feel that the partnership is going to reach a higher level as it settles down and the team takes shape in the US itself.”

“I also believe that Make in India and Buy America, Hire America is not in conflict. They basically support each other,” he added.