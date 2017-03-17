Kansas honors Srinivas Kuchibhotla, declares ‘Indian American Appreciation Day’

Gov. Sam Brownback signed the proclamation and denounced the racially-motivated hate crime.

The state of Kansas on Thursday recognized March 16 as ‘Indian American Appreciation Day’ to honor Srinivas Kuchibhotla. Indian engineer Kuchibhotla was killed in last month’s Olathe shooting.

Gov. Sam Brownback signed the proclamation and denounced the racially-motivated hate crime.

“Kansas will remain committed to standing with the Indian community,” Brownback said. “We will always reject acts of violence and harm. We reject hatred in all its forms.”

The lawmakers also praised two others, Alok Madasani and Ian Grillot, who were wounded that night at Austins Bar & Grill.

The 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla was killed and two others were injured by US Navy veteran Adam Purinton in a gun shooting incident at the bar on February 22. Apprently, Purinton yelled “get out of my country” before opening fire at the two Indian nationals.

“This is a deplorable act that happened,” Brownback said. “We will not let it define us as a people.”

Both Madasani and Grillot were present at the Capitol on Thursday and Brownback publicly apologized to Madasani for the loss of life and injury.

Madasani thanked the governor and lawmakers for honoring Kuchibhotla and thanked people for the support.

“It means a lot to all of us and we really appreciate it,” Madasani said.

Social Media Updates: