FCC chairman Ajit Pai replies to ‘mean tweets’ with a YouTube video

Pai was seen commenting on the backlashes he received from twitterati

The US Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, who recently came under fire for his stance on net neutrality, have been receiving some mean tweets lately. In response, Pai replied through a humorous video package filmed for the Independent Journal Review, May 13.

FCC tweeted the video, which was originally posted by IJR on Saturday, on Monday, and was seen commenting on the backlashes he received from twitterati.

“Why do you hate America?” one user asks and Pai replies “Skinny Jeans, kale the Raiders people who say acronyms like BAE and claim to be woke. What more evidence do you need.”

“Ajit Pai has an insanely punchable face. The fact that he’s not getting decked in the mouth every day shows there’s no justice in the world,” a user opined and for that Pai said, “I think my wife might have a fake account on Twitter.”

Another user, who uses @Kevinkenkevin twitter handle, calls Pai “THE UNCLE TOM OF INDIAN PEOPLE” and “AN EMBARRASSMENT FOR ALL NON-WHITES.”

“As a conflicted brown man, I was on the fence, but you put it in all caps, you persuaded me,” Pai replied.

However, it is difficult to say if Pai’s attempt is a complete success.

Check out the video here: