Preet Bharara proud of Jim Comey, says ‘history will judge this moment’

Bharara was fired by the President in March

Indian American Preet Bharara, the former US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, wrote an Op-ed in The Washington Post on Trump firing FBI director Jim Comey asking, “Are there still public servants who are prepared to say no to the president?”

Bharara, who was fired by the President in March, expressed his pride to know a man who had the courage to say no to a president. He said that the country “once again wonders whether justice can be non-political and whether its leaders understand the most basic principles of prosecutorial independence and the rule of law.”

“For me, the past week has been déjà vu all over again,” Bharara wrote in the Op-ed and called for three things to happen to restore faith in the rule of law.

“First, we need a truly bipartisan investigation in Congress. That means no partisan nonsense- just a commitment to finding facts, whatever they may be, proving (or disproving) Russian interference in our election and anything related,” he wrote.

“Second, the new FBI director must be apolitical and sensitive to the law- enforcement mission, not someone with a long record of reflexive partisanship or commentary on the very investigative issues that will come before the bureau.”

Bharara continued: “Finally, I join in the common-sense call for an independent and uncompromised special counsel to oversee the Russia investigation. Given the manner of Comey’s firing and the pretextual reasons proffered for it, there is no other way.”

“History will judge this moment. It’s not too late to get it right, and justice demands it,” he added.