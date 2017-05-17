Still a Clinton community: Trump is viewed unfavorably by 55 percent of Indian Americans

77 percent of Indian Americans voted for Clinton, and 73 percent still view her favorably: National Asian American Survey.

The Indian American community views President Trump, by and large, “very unfavorably,” according to a new poll released this week.

The 2016 Post Election National Asian American Survey found that 55 percent of Indian Americans view the president unfavorably, while only 32 percent from the community view him favorably. Thirteen percent of those polled said they have no opinion about Trump.

In contrast, 73 percent Indian Americans view Hillary Clinton, the Democratic rival who lost to Trump in the November 2016 election, favorably. She is viewed unfavorably by only 19 percent of Indian Americans.

The survey also found that 77 percent Indian Americans voted for Clinton and 16 percent voted for Trump. Overall all, 46 percent Indian Americans consider themselves Democrats, while 19 percent from the community identify with the Republicans. More than a third of Indian Americans (35 percent) are independents.

The Republican president’s favorability among Indian Americans is lower than his numbers nationally among all Americans.

In the latest POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, Trump had an approval rating of 42 percent. Half of registered voters disapproved of the job he is doing as president.

Besides Indian Americans, NAAS polled 9 other Asian American sub groups: Vietnamese, Filipino, Chinese, Cambodian, Hmong, Korean, Japanese, Pakistani and Bangladesh Americans. Overall only 32 percent Asian Americans have a favorable view of the 45th president of the United States, with only 9 percent viewing him very favorably. In contrast, 52 Asian Americans who participated in the survey hold unfavorable view of Trump, out of which a third view him very unfavorably.

Trump’s unfavorability is highest among Korean (72 percent), Japanese (72 percent) and Pakistani (62 percent) Americans.

Vietnamese Americans are the only ethnic group among whom Trump is viewed more favorably than unfavorably.

The AAPI Post-Election Study found that Clinton had “won every segment of the Asian American vote” and “did just about as well as Obama did among Asian American voters” in 2012.

The survey interviewed 4,393 Asian Americans —out of which 504 were Indian Americans — and comparison samples of Pacific Islanders, Whites, Latinos, and Blacks were conducted between Nov. 10, 2016, and March 2, 2017.

For the first time, the survey also included nationally representative samples of Pakistani and Bangladeshi Americans.

Despite her losing the presidential election, Hillary Clinton enjoys more favorability among Asian American after the election: 60% of Asian Americans who participated in the survey had favorable views of Clinton.

All Asian American groups, except the Chinese Americans, viewed her favorable.

These views on the two major-party presidential candidates were generally tracked with their vote choices in the November election.

The National Asian American Survey was launched in 2008, and repeated in 2012 and 2016. It is the only nationally representative academic survey of the political and social attitudes of this population.

The NAAS survey, released on May 15, was supported by a major grant from the National Science Foundation. The support for supplemental data collections came from the Ford Foundation, California Immigration Research Initiative, and the Wallace H. Coulter Foundation.