McDonald’s partners with Uber for doorstep delivery in US

The US-based international fast food chain McDonald’s on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with the app based-taxi aggregator Uber to deliver food across the US from its 1000 outlets.

According to the company’s CEO Steve Easterbrook, the new strategy is part of the food chains initiative to keep abreast with the changing trends. Easterbrook said that the new generation prefers doorstep delivery than pickup, even if they have to shell out some extra money.

The McDonald’s outlets will now be linked to the UberEATS app which delivers curated menus from local restaurants to the customer’s doorsteps for a minimal food delivery charge of $5.

In a news media statement, Easterbrook said, “Through the ease of the UberEATS app, our customers can enjoy their favourite McDonald’s foods delivered right to them enjoying greater choice, control and personalisation than ever before.”

On the other hand, Jason Droeg, Head of UberEverything said that his company is excited to announce the partnership with MacDonald and is thrilled to deliver McDonald’s menu items across the US. Droeg said that they can perform the work with ease, and Uber’s reliable technology.

In January, McDonald’s started a pilot testing of delivery in several cities in Florida. The customer satisfaction report, with respect the quality of the food and delivery, has prompted the international food chain to extend the service to other cities and states.