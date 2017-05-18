Sonam Kapoor at Cannes: Deepika Padukone needs no advice

“I don’t think I should give any advice to someone who has already walked several international red carpets.”

Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor, who launched her fashion brand Rheson, with her sister Rhea Kapoor recently, thinks Deepika Padukone, who is debuting at Cannes 2017, doesn’t need any advice from her.

Fashion diva Kapoor, who has become a regular at Cannes, wished Padukone has a “good time” debuting at the internationally acclaimed film festival.

“I hope she has a good time,” Kapoor said at the launch event of her brand.

The actress mentioned the brand name L’Oreal Paris several times, being a loyal ambassador.

This year Padukone walked the red carpet as L’Oréal’s brand ambassador on May 17, 2017, alongside Kapoor and Aishwaria Rai Bacchan. Pictures of the trio have already gone viral on the Internet.

When asked about her preparations, the 31-year-old said, “I just believe in being myself. My sister styles me, but we haven’t really prepped that much this time. We have a brand that we are launching, I am shooting for two films, she is making Veere Di Wedding. For the past couple of years we decided not to pressurize ourselves and just have a good time and we have got the best reviews because of it. So, we don’t think about it too much. It’s not about the status quo, status symbol of being on the red carpet.”

She added, “We are going for a brand. If it was for a movie, I would’ve been so stressed out I would faint on the red carpet. But because it’s for a make-up brand, I enjoy doing it. It’s about being beautiful and you look beautiful only if you’re happy inside and confident.

“That is something which is very empowering and that’s what my sister and I are trying to promote through our brand and through every appearance that we make that it’s okay to be yourself,” concluded the Raanjhanaa star.

Both were looking stunning in the event.